Dearborn Heights welcomes student delegation from Kazakhstan

By ROBERT ANKRAPP

For the Times-Herald

HEIGHTS – Mayor Bill Bazzi welcomed a delegation of international students from Kazakhstan Nov. 15, as they visited the Dearborn Heights City Hall on their tour of several southeast Michigan sites.

The group of 13 first and second-year college students and their adult escort, all from Kazakhstan, were visiting as part of the American Leadership Experience program, an initiative of the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. The program is designed to help foster mutual understanding, respect and civic engagement by visiting local government officials, community leaders, faculty and college students.

In addition to participating in local government and business-related visits, the group also participated in selected social and recreational events throughout the area. Bazzi spent approximately 90 minutes visiting and exchanging information with the students.

While in the Detroit area, the delegation was housed by Wayne State University at its dormitories. The group spent one week touring various southeast Michigan sites, which were organized by local host organization Global Ties Detroit.

The second and final week of the students’ visit was spent touring the Washington, D.C., area.

During their visit to City Hall, Bazzi provided an overview of both the city’s functional and governmental structures, as well as a brief overview of how the interface between the city, county, state, and federal government structure work together.

“I enjoyed welcoming the students and spending some time to visit with them” Bazzi said. “We had some great discussions, and I’m confident they left with a better understanding of our operations, as well as an appreciation of how our local government operations work in Dearborn Heights.”