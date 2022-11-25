Festival of Trees helps deck the halls

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – The 38th annual Festival of Trees, a benefit for the Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation, runs through Nov. 27 at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Ave.

The event, in the Lincoln Ballroom, is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 25 and 26, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 27, with a 3:30 p.m. raffle drawing.

Volunteers, designers, sponsors and hundreds of volunteers make the event a spectacular and eye-catching holiday event, which also serves as the largest annual special event fundraiser for the foundation, which supports pediatric research.

Scott Killingbeck, president of the Festival of Trees, said the group has granted more than half a million in research dollars this year to the Children’s Clinical Research Institute through its Evergreen Endowment, which, since 1985, has grown to $21 million to provide ongoing research funding.

“Everything we do is for the kids,” he said. “We want to thank you for helping us give kids more days to play, nights to dream and time just to be kids.”

In addition to the decorated 5- and 7-foot-tall trees, the festival displays table top trees, wreaths, centerpieces and gingerbread creations.

A display of model trains from the Detroit Historical Society’s Glancy Trains Modular Group is on display, and Santa is available to meet with good little boys and girls.

For more information about the Festival of Trees, go to fot.org.