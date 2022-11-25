Wyandotte DDA cancels 2022 New Year’s Eve event

Cost increases make event prohibitive

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – The city’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve event in 2022 has been canceled due to “several challenging circumstances,” Downtown Development Authority Director Joe Gruber told the City Council Nov. 21.

He noted in a Nov. 21 memo to the council that plans are in the works to hold a New Year’s Eve event Dec. 31, 2023, in the downtown district on Biddle Avenue.

Since the 2022 NYE event will not occur, Gruber requested the revocation of the previously approved social district moratorium.

At the Nov. 21 meeting, Councilmember Robert Alderman said it was unfortunate that the event had to be canceled, because it impacts the event for children at 9 p.m. and the adult event at midnight.

Mayor Robert DeSana said the company that runs the event informed the city that the cost of renting the tent has tripled and the cost of the different contractors with which they work have “gone through the roof.”

He said it was cost prohibitive to switch the venue to Yack Arena.

Alderman reiterated that the cancelation is not the fault of the council or the city, but the company that manages the event.

DeSana said it is a reflection of the increased cost of doing business in today’s world.

Councilmember Todd Hanna said if professional event planners have determined that the costs have increased $30,000 to $40,000 for the planned New Year’s Eve event, it is going to be a “losing battle.”

He said if the NYE event was not occurring, the social district should be reopened for the downtown bars.

Alderman questioned whether an effort was made to find additional event sponsors to help absorb the cost increase.

At a Sept. 27 DDA special meeting, during public comment, Chris Doulos, owner of the Vault Restaurant, 3058 1st St., asked if the downtown festivals are for the benefit of the downtown businesses or the event promotors.

DDA Chair Patt Slack said the festivals bring a large volume of visitors to the downtown area.

Doulos questioned the necessity of street closures and said he lost $20,000 during the three days of the Swiggin’ the Pig Festival, and $10,000 during the two-day Fire and Flannel Festival. He said other businesses downtown, including a nearby bakery and barbershop, lost business when the roads were closed for the festivals.

Doulos said that New Year’s Eve has been his busiest and most successful day of the year, and he was concerned that street closures would negatively impact his business. He said the loud music and stages also disrupt his business and prohibit the operation of the outdoor cafes.

At the same meeting, Pete Rose, owner of Chelsea and Willow Tree, 3000 Biddle Ave., suggested that there is a disconnect between the City Council and DDA regarding business advocacy and events.

He said he is troubled by the fact that downtown businesses are negatively affected by the downtown events and said the community should be supportive of small and local businesses.

DeSana said there are challenges with road closures, but the city has been asked to host more events that draw people to the city’s downtown.

Gruber said incidents will occur in dense commercial districts and said the intention of the DDA and the city in putting on the events is to support Wyandotte’s businesses, residents and visitors, and they are not for the sole benefit of the event promoter.