New Boston man runs over, kills woman

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — Troy Szydlowski, 35, of New Boston was arraigned Nov. 25 for homicide and manslaughter after he ran over and killed a 26-year-old Wyandotte woman during a domestic dispute at 7:35 p.m. Nov. 22 near First and Poplar streets in Wyandotte.

The woman, who was found lying in the street with extensive injuries, died soon afterward.

Szydlowski was arraigned in 36th District Court by Judge Laura Echartea, who issued a $100,000, 10 percent bond. The next court date is Dec. 8 in 27th District Court.