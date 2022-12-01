Nominations open until Dec. 7 for 2022 Dearborn Aglow awards

Judging will take place Dec. 9-12

DEARBORN – Residents are invited to nominate their own holiday displays or those of their neighbors for consideration in the annual Dearborn Aglow awards program presented by the City Beautiful Commission.

Nominations are due by 4 p.m. Dec. 7, and can be emailed to [email protected] or called into 313-943-2154.

The volunteers of the City Beautiful Commission will tour the city for the most impressive of displays the evenings of Dec. 9 to 12. Judging will not be limited to nominated homes, but being alerted to outstanding displays will be helpful to the commissioners.

Owners of selected homes with be honored at a ceremony in early 2023 and receive commemorative awards, as well as publicity through the City of Dearborn’s website, social media accounts, and City of Dearborn Television.