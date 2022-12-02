Dearborn Goodfellows hit the streets for annual paper sale

Dearborn Goodfellows hit the streets for annual paper saleDecember 2, 2022 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhotos by Scott BewickDearborn Police Commander Madou Bazzi (right) sells Dearborn Goodfellows newspapers to motorists on Outer Drive at Golfview this morning during the service organizations annual two-day paper sale. Dearborn Goodfellows will be at major intersections and storefronts throughout the city during the fundraiser Dec. 2 and 3 to help provide needy Dearborn children with Christmas gifts, winter wear and personal items. The Goodfellows motto is “No Dearborn Child Without A Christmas.”