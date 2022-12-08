Allen Park lottery player win opportunity to play The Big Spin

ALLEN PARK – Dan Drabek of Allen Park is one of five Michigan Lottery players selected to play The Big Spin game after winning a second chance drawing.

The other four players are Allen Burbary of Sterling Heights, Charlotte Hooks of Detroit, Kaitlyn VanDamme of Fenton, and Michael Thompson of Lansing.

Each player will spin The Big Spin wheel and have a chance to win up to $2 million. All the players who spin The Big Spin wheel are guaranteed to win at least $100,000.

The players will be featured on The Big Spin televised events beginning Dec. 19, shortly after evening Lottery drawings.

Ten additional players will be selected to appear on the Lottery’s The Big Spin televised events. Players may submit non-winning The Big Spin ticket Spin Codes at www.MIBigSpin.com to be entered in drawings for the opportunity to appear on television with Lottery host and Detroit basketball champion John Salley.

The final The Big Spin second chance drawing is scheduled to take place March 1, 2023.

Each $10 The Big Spin ticket offers players a chance to instantly win prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million. Players have won nearly $6 million playing The Big Spin. More than $65 million in prizes remain, including three $1 million top prizes, four $10,000 prizes, and 136 $1,000 prizes.

In 2021, Lottery players won more than $1.8 billion playing instant games. Instant games may be purchased at the Lottery’s 10,500 retailers across the state.

More than 97 cents of every dollar spent on Lottery tickets is returned to the state in the form of contributions to the state School Aid Fund, prizes to players and commissions to vendors and retailers. In the 2021 fiscal year, the Lottery provided more than $1.42 billion for Michigan’s public schools, its seventh record contribution in a row.

Since it began in 1972, the Lottery has contributed more than $26 billion to support public education in Michigan.

For additional information, follow the Michigan Lottery on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and online at MichiganLottery.com.