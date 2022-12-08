Amicus donates to Burn Drive Toy Run fundraiser

Amicus donates to Burn Drive Toy Run fundraiserDecember 8, 2022 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto courtesy of the Dearborn Fire DepartmentAmicus service club member Ric Marra (front row fourth from left) presents a check to Dearborn Fire Chief Joseph Murray (third from left) for the Burn Drive Toy Run fundraiser, along with Amicus members Dan Fayed (second from left), 19th District Court Chief Judge Gene Hunt (fifth from left), and Phillip Emma (sixth from left) along with city firefighters.