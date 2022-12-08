Holiday events continue through December, beginning this weekend

TAYLOR — Taylor’s Winterfest Celebration Day may have come and gone last weekend, but there’s still plenty of holiday cheer scheduled through the end of December.

On tap this weekend are the Jingle Bell Barn and the Holiday Concert by the Taylor Community Chorus. That will be followed quickly by the Winterfest Stroll through Heritage Park next week.

The Jingle Bell Barn is a new event being hosted by the Heritage Park Petting Farm. Visitors can enjoy the animals and meet Santa and Mrs. Claus from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10 and 11. Tickets are $5 per person, with children 1 and under admitted free. Carriage rides around the park are available for an extra charge.

The Taylor Community Chorus’ annual holiday concert, “What Sweeter Music Can We Bring?” is scheduled for 4 p.m. Dec. 11, at the William Ford Senior Activities Center, 6750 Troy. Admission is $5 per person.

The Winterfest Stroll, presented by Priority Waste, is a festival walk through Heritage Park and the Petting Farm featuring holiday characters, circus performers, decorative displays and a photo opportunity with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Since starting this type of event during the pandemic, the Parks & Recreation Department has continually added attractions to the layout.

The stroll will be held on Dec. 16 to 18 and 22 to 23. Each evening the stroll will open at 6 p.m.

Various ticket packages are available and online registration is necessary in half-hour options. Children under the age of 2 are free. The entrance and exit are located near Maggie’s Sweet Shop. Plenty of free parking is available inside Heritage Park. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. For more information, email TaylorMIevents@gmail.com.

Santa’s Magic Forest has returned to the Heritage Park Activities Building after a two-year hiatus. The holiday display includes many of the old JL Hudson Store holiday items and proceeds benefit the Fish & Loaves Community Food Pantry. It will be open 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9 and 16, 1 to 8 p.m. Dec. 10 and 17, and 1 to 7 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18.

General admission is $3 per person and children under 3 are admitted free. Pictures with Santa or the Grinch are each $8.