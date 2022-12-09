HFC, WSU announce partnership to guarantee college access, transfer opportunities

By RHONDA DeLONG

For the Times-Herald

Henry Ford College and Wayne State University announced a guaranteed-transfer partnership that expands access to college degrees and charts a path for meaningful careers and economic prosperity.

Titled Henry Ford College Learn4ward and Wayne State Transfer Pathways, the program allows qualified students to earn two college degrees and maximize credits they earn while completing an associate degree.

The program also supports the state’s 60×30 goal of increasing the number of state residents with a college degree or professional credential to 60 percent by the year 2030.

The new program will officially launch at a public event at noon Dec. 12 at WSU’s Tierney Alumni House, 5510 Woodward Ave., Detroit. WSU President M. Roy Wilson and HFC President Russell Kavalhuna will officially sign the agreement and speak about the impact of this agreement on the lives of students and the region’s economic growth.

The agreement allows students to begin their academic and career pathways at HFC and seamlessly transfer to WSU with guaranteed admission. Students who complete the program will earn an associate’s and bachelor’s degree.

“WSU has had a longstanding partnership with Henry Ford College and this new agreement, which enhances the collaboration between our two institutions, will benefit our students and contribute to the State’s competitiveness,” Wilson said. “We are offering students, including non-traditional and adult learners, high quality education and seamless pathways to earn two degrees, which will set them on a trajectory of economic advancement and social mobility.

“At the same time, we are preparing a pool of graduates that will support the talent needs of local employers, city and state agencies, be it in areas such as electrical technology, computer science, public health, or urban planning.”

One innovative feature of this program is a web-based tool that will give students easy-to-navigate, interconnected course sequences for both institutions that will provide an uninterrupted path from their first class at HFC through their last class at WSU. This seamless experience will give students only one enrollment interface to navigate.

The Wayne State Transfer Pathway provides HFC students an optimal transfer roadmap to satisfy both degree requirements within four years with a customized plan that eliminates or minimizes loss of credit.

Students will enroll at HFC and receive guaranteed, automatic admission to WSU with junior status if they earn a minimum of 60 credit hours with a 2.5 or higher GPA, and earn their HFC associate’s degree. Students who graduate from any HFC associate’s degree program will be eligible.

Some of the program benefits to students include:

• Transfer of all earned associate’s degree credit hours, saving students time and money.

• Specialized advising and support tailored to each student’s academic and career goals at both institutions and virtually.

• A three-year tuition freeze at HFC.

• Coordinated and collaborative efforts to provide a connected student experience between HFC and WSU.

• WSU scholarship opportunities for qualifying HFC students.

• Free career services, including access to exciting internships, co-ops, co-curricular experiences and employment opportunities.

• Free access to many recreational facilities, athletic events and cultural events at both institutions.

“This collaboration is the future of higher education serving students and communities,” Kavalhuna said. “We are particularly excited to partner with Wayne State because they have become Michigan’s leader in social mobility, which perfectly aligns with our goal of helping students build better lives.

“We at HFC are proud to have the most Detroit Promise students and the most high school students earning college credit of any college in Michigan. With this agreement, students in these groups can see themselves on a path to a life-changing Wayne State degree.

“And, with each student’s success on this path, we build sustainable communities and enhance the region’s economy and standard of living. This is a win, win, win, for students, communities, and the economy.”