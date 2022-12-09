Trenton City Council approves SWAT body armor purchase

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON – The City Council approved the purchase of new body armor for the three police officers on the Downriver Mutual Aid Special Weapons and Tactics team during its Dec. 5 meeting.

The total cost of the protective gear is $5,231 and will be purchased through On Duty Gear in Clinton Township, forgoing the competitive bid process. On Duty Gear is the supplier for other cities’ SWAT team members, which helps ensure uniformity among the first responders.

Deputy Police Chief Jake Davis said body armor typically has a five-year manufacturer’s expiration date, and the body armor currently used by the three SWAT team members is between five and 10 years old.

“The new body armor is lighter, more adaptable and vital for our officers’ protection when activated for extremely dangerous situations as part of Downriver Mutual Aid SWAT,” he said.

Federal forfeiture funds will be used to purchase the equipment.