Wayne Metro and ChristNet to open homeless service center

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR – Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency and ChristNet recently opened a $700,000 daytime human services center at 25275 Eureka Road to help homeless people.

The project was funded by Wayne Metro, ChristNet, the Michigan State Housing Development Authority and Wayne County.

The need for centers that provide access to assistance 24 hours a day, seven days a week became more pronounced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wayne Metro, which owned the building, renovated the interior and exterior, and added a commercial kitchen.

At the ChristNet Services Daytime Center, people experiencing homelessness will have access to a safe space, as well as a warm meal and connections to essential services, including housing and health support to help restabilize their lives.

Other services include educational and training opportunities; housing and relocation support; financial counseling; free tax preparation; and utility, water and property tax assistance.

Internet use workshops will be available, as well as help with job searches, workplace skills, personal health care and meal preparation.

Focus on health and well-being, as well as trauma recovery, are also available.

Louis Piszker, CEO of Wayne Metro, said they are thankful to MSHDA and Wayne County for allocating funding.

“We are grateful for funds to ensure that those with the least access to basic needs, housing and shelter are not left out in the cold,” he said.

ChristNet cofounder, the Rev. Geoff Drutchas, said the partnership between Wayne Metro and ChristNet ensures that everyone seeking emergency shelter can receive the assistance they need.

“Everyone can receive care, compassion and the dignity they deserve,” he said.

A $4.3 million 30-bed overnight shelter in River Rouge is slated to open in the spring, and will also offer safety and support services.