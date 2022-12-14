Mayor’s World Cup Watch Party overflow capacity approved after reservations exceed 1,200 within hours

The 1,200-seat Michael A. Guido Theater will be at full capacity as eager fans watch Morocco take on France in the long-anticipated semifinal, with the expansive Lincoln Ballroom available for overflow

DEARBORN – Mayor Abdullah Hammoud announced the expansion of overflow capacity for the Mayor’s World Cup Watch Party slated for Dec. 14 at the Michael A. Guido Theater, in the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center. Doors will open at 1 p.m. for the 2 p.m. match.

Within a few hours of opening registration for the event, the theater’s 1,200-seat capacity had been met. Just across the hall, the Lincoln Ballroom will be able to accommodate hundreds of additional viewers. The event is free to the public, but registration is required.

“The response from the public has been incredible,” Hammoud said. “We couldn’t be more excited to pair Dearborn’s community spirit with the thrill of a historic World Cup matchup.”

To reserve a spot in the Lincoln Ballroom, click here.

Hammoud emphasized the Dearborn community’s desire for more events that bring people together, especially during cold weather months.

“Community feedback was integral to making this happen,” he said. “Dearborn is all about camaraderie, culture, and connection, and we hope to continue seeking opportunities for residents to make lifelong memories at city events.”

The match between France and underdog Morocco has been called “a true David vs. Goliath” matchup, with the winner moving on to face Argentina in the World Cup Final on Dec. 18.

The first 500 entrants will receive a free Moroccan flag. The event will include concessions, food trucks, and food vendors, including Zo’s Good Burger, Keaik’s Truck, Buffs Pizza, Haraz Coffee, Custard Co. and Abu Kunafa.

Parking is available on the south side of the COMPAC, with entrance to the parking lot from the east off of Greenfield Road. Parking will be limited between 1 and 5 p.m.