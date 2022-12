By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A 24-year-old Lincoln Park woman was arrested for drunken driving at 2:28 a.m. Dec. 11 after she was seen driving 80 mph on Fort Street without her vehicle’s headlights on.

A traffic stop was initiated at Fort Street near Eureka Road. The driver showed signs of intoxication and had an alcohol content almost twice the 0.08 limit for legally drunk in Michigan.

She was taken into custody and her vehicle was impounded and towed.