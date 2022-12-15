Gary Enos joins Dearborn City Council

Fills vacancy created by Erin Byrne’s state House election

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Gary Enos, a runner-up in the 2021 City Council election, will join the council in January as incumbent Erin Byrnes moves to Lansing to serve as a state representative for the 15th District.

Enos, 56, co-owner of Falls Sports Lounge in Dearborn for more than 27 years, has lived in Dearborn for 46 years and attended Dearborn Public Schools, graduating from Edsel Ford High School. He also attended Henry Ford College and Eastern Michigan University before his business began to dominate his focus.

He has a 21-year-old son who attends HFC, his mother is a nurse at Beaumont Hospital, Dearborn, and his father is a retired Detroit police officer who also worked security.

Enos said he has been a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks and the Dearborn Goodfellows, and his business facilitates fundraisers for local non-profits.

He said his decision to run for city council was motivated by a desired to get more involved with the city.

“I wanted to do something to give back to the city,” Enos said.

He said when the council is considering ordinances that will affect small business owners, he will be able to provide a different and valuable perspective.

With respect to solving the city’s basement flooding problems, Enos acknowledged that the solutions will take years and significant investment to address.

“I think the best thing we can do is listen to the experts and see what they have to say and see how we can allocate the money,” he said. “Listening to the smartest people that know this is going to be a big step in the right direction.”

Enos said he is a hard worker who listens to people and tries to help people out.

“Right now, my head’s kind of spinning because I have a lot to learn, and a lot of listening I have to do for right now,” he said. “When I get going, I am going to try to do as much stuff as I can in the community, not just in my neighborhood. I’m going to try to get in the South End, the east end and meet a lot of people. I am looking forward to making a lot of new friends, actually.”