Former Riverview cop pleads ‘no contest’ for improper vehicle inspections

Felony charges dropped

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

RIVERVIEW – Former Riverview Police Officer Gregory Bumgardner of Southgate took a plea deal of “no contest” Nov. 28 for improperly conducting vehicle salvage inspections designed to prevent stolen cars from retitling.

He was originally charged with 21 felony counts of uttering and publishing for conducting fraudulent inspections of salvaged vehicles. The procedure is designed to prevent stolen vehicles from re-entering the system with new paperwork.

Seven current and former police officers were charged in 2018 following an FBI Detroit-area corruption task force and Michigan State Police investigation. The inspectors were charged with falsifying Secretary of State documents intended to detect stolen vehicles and parts.

In taking the plea deal, Bumgardner will serve 18 months of probation, with the first nine months being reporting, and the second nine months being non-reporting if he has no citations or issues.

He will serve 40 hours of community service and will pay $2,000 in fines, $1,300 in court costs, $75 to the victims’ fund and $540 in probation fees.

Bumgardner is not permitted to be associated with the criminal justice system or law enforcement agencies.