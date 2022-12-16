Police officers honored for preventing suicide

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE – Police Sgt. Humayun Rahman and Officer Hassan Hammoud were honored by Lt. Robert Kennaley during the Dec. 7 City Council meeting for their work preventing a suicide at a local motel.

The Merit Citation is awarded to a department member for outstanding performance under unusual or difficult conditions, which may not include exposure to physical danger, but may provide the protection of life or property and involve unusual thoroughness, consciousness, determination and initiative.

Kennaley said that on Nov. 6, Dearborn Dispatch received the transfer of a call from Detroit informing them of a suicidal person, with no idea who was at risk or where they were located inside a local motel.

He said Rahman and Hammoud arrived on scene to an unknown situation and began knocking on doors until they found someone who directed them to the room next door.

Kennaley said Rahman asked the man if he needed any help, after which the man revealed a knife. He said the officers could have responded by calling for backup or employing force, but instead they chose to help the man by talking to him, which put them at risk because of the knife he had in his hand.

“It got to one point where the gentleman backed into the room and had the knife up to his neck, threatening that he was going to slice his neck and end his life,” he said. “Sergeant Rahman talked to that individual for approximately 45 minutes, talking that gentleman down.”

Kennaley said they talked the man into putting the knife down and going with Dearborn Rescue personnel to Beaumont Hospital, Dearborn, for assistance and treatment.

“So, that is the reason why I am presenting a Merit Citation to Sergeant Rahman, for going over and beyond, and being recognized for the meritorious work he did in performing his tasks and demonstrating extraordinary leadership while keeping a calm demeanor and able to get this gentleman to put the knife down,” Kennaley said.

Kennaley said Hammoud stood by Rahman’s side and also talked to the suicidal man, providing the support he needed.

“Hammoud thanked those present for the honor and said it meant a lot to him.

“This will show us that you guys are watching over us with care, and our hard work and our good work and help to the people in the community will never go unnoticed,” he said.