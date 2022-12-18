Santa receives Southgate key to the city at tree lighting

Great Lakes Live Steamers fill in for Santa’s sleigh

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE – Santa switched from his sleigh to a ride on a Great Lakes Live Steamer Dec. 2 at Kiwanis Park and received a key to the city during the holiday tree lighting.

The Grateful Praise Singers from Gateway Church of Christ filled the air with Christmas song, followed by the humor of City Attorney Ed Zelenak, who served as the evening’s master of ceremonies.

Mayor Joseph Kuspa shared the holiday tree-lighting honors with Wayne Ferencz, 6, grandson of City Clerk Janice Ferencz.

Santa arrived at the tree lighting by city fire truck, and once the tree was aglow, he was escorted on the first train ride of the evening to the other side of the park, where he greeted guests.

City Council President and first daughter Zoey Kuspa said she has attended city tree lightings every year since she was nine, which relocated to Kiwanis Park when she was teenager.

“It’s a great tradition and I am glad we were able to bring it to the park and incorporate it with the Great Lakes Live Steamers,” she said. “It’s going to be a great night for all of our families here in Southgate.”