Santa, stories, crafts and more create holiday cheer

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – While Santa was the most sought-after person at the Bacon Memorial District Library Dec. 3, Mrs. Claus and her stories, children’s crafts and a holidays shop were also welcome attractions.

Wearing the red suit and embodying the Christmas spirit was Chris Herman of Dearborn Heights, who greeted guests as St. Nicholas amid the splendor of the original mansion from which the library began.

Helping the jolly old elf was his granddaughter, Lucy Hermann, 8, who enjoyed wearing a festive elf costume.

Mrs. Claus, portrayed by Wyandotte City Councilmember Rose Shuryan, read stories to her young visitors, who also had a chance to make holiday crafts a floor below, down the hall from Santa.

Friends of the Bacon Memorial District Library were on hand to guide guests to the different stations and answer questions.

Shuryan said the Historical Society sponsors the annual event.

“It’s a nice opportunity for the residents to get pictures with Santa,” she said. “A lot of volunteers come out from the Historical Society.”

She said she was a last-minute substitute for Mrs. Claus, but was having a wonderful time doing it.

“It’s really a great opportunity for the kids to see Santa, and it’s not busy like the mall,” she said. “Also, it’s really low-key and they get to do crafts.”

Shuryan said she enjoys reading to the children, and she is pleased when the parents enjoy the story as well.

“Getting the children engaged with reading is probably my highlight,” she said.

Chris Hermann said he was also having fun playing his Christmas character and donning the beard and red suit.

“It’s fun to hear and experience the innocence of childhood, and to remember what is important at this time of year,” he said. “I focus on that, rather than the commercialism and evil in the world, because this time of year we need to make sure we are inclusive of everybody. Santa is here for everyone.”