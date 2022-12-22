A look back at 2022 Downriver

Here’s a look back at the first half of 2022, and the news that shaped Downriver.

January

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-12th District) announced she will run for Congress in the newly formed 6th Districts, which includes Riverview, Trenton, Grosse Ile Township, and other southern Wayne County communities … In the wake of the Oxford High School mass shooting, Wyandotte Public Schools discussed safety measures being implemented system-wide … A civilian Disaster Medical Assistance Team arrived at Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital to provide critical relief for the doctors and nurses stressed and overwhelmed by the COVID-19 pandemic surge … Riverview Police Chief Ronald Boggs resigned after a year on the job, citing the city’s political environment … Two Taylor High School students are arrested after making threats of violence. The school district approves a security system which will be implemented in all buildings … Wyandotte approves an agreement for the redevelopment of the former city hall into a three-story mixed-use residential units and commercial space entity … The Riverview City Council censures Councilman David Robbins for his conduct whittled to his arrest in November 2021 … Riverview contracts with Riverview Energy Systems to convert landfill gas into natural gas.

February

Marathon applies to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to move sulfur production from it east plant sulfur recovery unit to its north plant SRU … Lincoln Park will separate its Parks and Recreation Department from Planning and Development … Riverview hires Cobalt Community Research to survey city residents on the city’s land preserve expansion options … Allen Park, Riverview, Taylor and Trenton school districts are among Downriver districts that lifted mask mandates … Wyandotte firefighters, police and animal control officers rescue a dog stranded 40 feet offshore in the Detroit River

March

Norma Jean Wurmlinger, Southgate’s first woman mayor, dies March 4 at the age of 91. She is remembered for her public service, common sense, professionalism and sense of humor … The Allen Park High School cheerleading team wins its third straight MHSAA Division 2 State Championship … Wyandotte Fire Chief Daniel Wright retires, and Assistant Fire Chief Thomas Lyon is named the new chief … Allen Park Schools continues upgrade work as a result of a 2021 voter-approved $74.2 million bond … Downriver community leaders oppose paying Highland Park’s $54 million debt to the Great Lakes Water Authority … Plarners — volunteers who hand-crochet plastic yarn from plastic bags — donated 223 mats to a Ukrainian refugee relief agency … Margaret Reidenbaugh of Wyandotte celebrates her 100th birthday March 25 with family and friends at Bishop Co-op senior community …Vietnam War veterans are remembered during ceremonies on Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day March 29.

April

The Melvindale-North Allen Park School Board names Melvindale High School Principal Ryan Vranesich as its new superintendent … Riverview approves a five-year agreement to bring curbside recycling to its residents … The Lincoln Park Exchange Club restores its annual Easter egg hunt after it was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic … A man suspected of firing shots at the Ponds Apartment Complex in Taylor is shot and killed after shooting at Taylor police officers … Southgate approves the rezoning of Downriver’s tallest building, Southgate Towers, from restricted office to mixed use … Lincoln Park contemplates upgrading its animal shelter to include more room for dogs but no provision for cats … The Trenton TorqueNados won the 2022 FIRST Robotics State Championships at Saginaw Valley State University … The John D. Dingell Visitor Center in the Detroit River International Wildlife Refuge celebrates its reopening.

May

A reproduction of van Gogh’s “Portrait of Postman Roulin” is displayed on the lawn of the Lincoln Park Historical Society as part of the Detroit Institute of Arts Inside/Out project. Other reproductions will be posted throughout the city’s business district during the summer … Wyandotte discusses proposed changes to its tree trimming ordinance. The current policy makes it nearly impossible to remove healthy trees which may be causing sidewalks and driveways to buckle and crack, causing trip hazards … The Lincoln Park Farmers Market will relocate to Mellus Park … The Riverview City Council votes to create a committee to study the possibility of establishing marijuana businesses in the city … Trenton’s Cultural Commission begins plans to properly identify Monguagon Memorial Park … The Lincoln Park Memorial Day parade shows its spirit while honoring veterans … The Melvindale Memorial Day service remembers fallen veterans … Wyandotte American Legion Post 217 hosts a Memorial Day remembrance in Bishop Park.

June

Ferris State University Public Safety Director John Allen is named the new Riverview police chief … Lincoln Park and Wyandotte approve the purchase of in-car cameras for their respective police forces …Trenton Police Sgt. Aaron Biniarz completes a food delivery following the arrest of the delivery driver … Riverview approves its 2022-23 budget which includes a tax rate increase to pay for new curbside recycling collection … Southgate approves the repair of the pedestrian bridge near city hall … The quick thinking of Wyandotte Police Officer David Todd may have prevented two vehicles from speeding southbound on Biddle Avenue into a crowd of people at the Swiggin’ the Pig Carnival further south … The Allen Park High School girls softball team wins the MHSAA Division 1 State Championship by defeating Macomb Dakota High School 5-0 at Michigan State University … Riverview Gabriel Richard High School wins the MHSAA Division 4 State Championship by defeating Beal City High School 4-3 at MSU … Four men carrying video equipment and firearms outside a local medical facility try unsuccessfully to provoke responding police officers … The Allen Park Board of Education votes to close Allen Park Community School after a lengthy discussion and hours of comments from the community … Stellantis announces it will invest $24.7 million into its two facilities that comprise its Trenton Engine Complex. The resulting consolidation will result in workforce reductions, but Stellantis did not say how many workers would be affected … A Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy, formed in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, urges pro-choice attendees to turn their anger into action in a rally in Wyandotte’s Bishop Park … The Pie and Ice Cream Social at Wyandotte’s Ford-McNichol Home is resurrected after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.