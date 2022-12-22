A look back at 2022 in Dearborn, Dearborn Heights

Here’s a look back at the first half of 2022, and the news that shaped Dearborn and Dearborn Heights.

January

The Honoring Abbas Family Legacy to Terminate Drunk Driving Act was passed, inspired by the loss of the Dearborn family, killed in 2019 by a drunken driver in Kentucky while on their way home from vacation in Florida … New Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud and the city council are sworn in during an inauguration ceremony at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center … Hammoud appoints Zainab Ali Hussein chief of staff, Amanda Bright-McClanahan chief operating officer, and Issa Shahin police chief, while retaining Fire Chief Joseph Murray … Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson calls for a special election to fill the state House seat vacated by Hammoud when he became Dearborn mayor … U.S. Reps. Debbie Dingell (D-12th District) and Rashida Tlaib (D-13th District) announced they will run for Congress in the newly formed 6th and 12th Districts, respectively … Businessman Moonier Hider’s plan to develop the northeast corner of Michigan Avenue and Howard Street into a four-story mixed-use development was approved by the Dearborn City Council … Keith Burge of Dearborn wins a $1 million Powerball prize … The appointment of a police commissioner in Dearborn Heights — Joseph Thomas Jr. — was met with support and opposition.

February

Dearborn Heights police will get body worn cameras and an upgrade for their Tasers … The city of Dearborn Heights purchases and demolishes four homes along Ecorse Creek in its effort to eliminate the number of flood-prone houses in the creek corridor … Following an arson investigation at the Al-Huda Islamic Association, 8835 W. Warren Ave., Dearborn police officers pursued and fatally shot a fleeing Ahmed Tali, 37, who was firing at them. The FBI determined that arsonist Tali acted alone and that the act was not politically motivated … Dearborn Public Schools lifts its mask mandate as students return from mid-winter break … State Rep. Jewell Jones pleads guilty to multiple charges relating to an April 2021 drunken driving arrest … Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi names Jerrod Hart police chief after relieving Police Chief Mark Meyers of his duties … Heights begins seeking organizations to manage its Warren Valley Golf Course and Banquet Center.

March

Attorney Jeffrey Pepper defeated Alabas Farhat in the special election to fill the 15th District state House vacancy created when Abdullah Hammoud when he became Dearborn mayor … Mayor Abdullah shares his vision of Fairlane Town Center being redeveloped as a midtown destination … The Heights City Council moves two voting precincts from the Canfield Center to Crestwood High School, then reverses its decision two weeks later … Priority Waste is chosen as Dearborn Heights’ waste and recycling collector following complaints from residents over issues with GFL Environmental … Henry Ford College President Russell Kavalhuna announces he will leave the college to become chancellor of the Virginia Community College system … The water-damaged Dearborn Hills Golf Course will be closed for the season while work is done to repair fairway damage and Rouge River log jams … Jewell Jones is sentenced to probation on charges related to his April 2021 drunken driving arrest … The Dearborn City Council approves Arabic-language voting materials … Former Heights Police Chief Mark Meyers appeals his termination to the Act 78 Police & Fire Civil Service Commission … Dearborn Heights pharmacist Wahid Mohamed Makki and his wife, Zeinab Makki, are charged in separate fraud cases in relation to a $10.6 million insurance fraud scheme … Blue Hands United for Autism raises awareness of autism needs and resources at Henry Ford Elementary School … The Act 78 Police & Fire Civil Service Commission rules in favor of former Police Chief Mark Meyers.

April

Ali Abazeed is named director of Dearborn’s re-established Department of Public Health … The Dearborn Homecoming festival will return after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival will be held at the Ford COMPAC after being held at Ford Field all of its previous years … Civil engineering contractor Wade Trim completes an aerial drove survey of Ecorse Creek in Dearborn Heights to identify specific problem areas in order to help correct issues that contribute to the restriction of water flow … Dearborn Heights joined a long list of communities opposed to paying toward Highland Park’s $54 million debt to the Great Lakes Water Authority.

May

A Dearborn Heights police officer shot and wounded a 27-year-old man when he reportedly drove at officers while they talked with a family member following flee and elude incidents … Jeffrey Pepper won Dearborn’s 15th District House race over Republican Ginger Shearer, with only 2 percent of eligible voters turning out … Dearborn Duvall Elementary School celebrated its centennial with an open house for alumni and the community, with special displays celebrating each decade … Fordson High School, the country’s first million-dollar high school, celebrated its centennial with school tours and a special program … A multi-faith gathering held at the Dearborn police station called for justice and peace in Palestine … Dearborn Heights state Sen. Betty Jean Alexander (D-5th District) was one of 15 candidates disqualified from the Aug. 2 primary and Nov. 8 general election ballots due to a late filing fee … In their effort to reduce the amount of blight in the city, Dearborn Heights Ordinance Department officials executed the first segment of its city-wide “sweep” of the neighborhoods and businesses … Dearborn Heights considered the ballot language for a proposed charter amendment to prohibit development on the Warren Valley Golf Course … Dearborn native U.S. Army Vice Chief of Staff Gen. Joseph M. Martin was announced as grand marshal of the city’s 96th Memorial Day Parade, which was on a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic … After less than two months on the job, Dearborn Heights waste service Priority Waste is called upon to address complaints from residents on delayed pickups.

June

Dearborn passes a 2022-23 $128 million budget which focuses on flood mitigation, traffic infrastructure, park improvements and vector control to address the city’s rat problem … Two women died as a result of injuries sustained in a house fire in the 4300 block of Bingham in Dearborn … A Pride Garden was planted outside of Dearborn Heights City Hall to commemorate June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month … Aaron Akel of Dearborn Heights was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison after being found guilty in the strangulation death of his 73-year-old mother, Ibtisam Field … Dearborn and Dearborn Heights host their fist Juneteenth celebration, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans … Theodore Wafer was resentenced to prison for the 2013 fatal porch shooting of Renish McBride. In February, the Michigan Supreme Court vacated the statutory manslaughter conviction and ordered a resentencing for Wafer in regard to double jeopardy … Russell Kavalhuna opts to remain a president of Henry Ford College after announcing in March he was leaving to become chancellor of the Virginia Community College system … The Heights City Council approved a 1 percent raise for union employees following nearly a year-long negotiation between the Technical, Professional, and Officeworkers Association of Michigan and the city administration.