Amazon Fresh grocery store to open in former Kroger/Farmer Jack location

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Amazon Fresh will open a grocery store in late 2023 in the former Kroger/Farmer Jack location north of Michigan Avenue and east of Outer Drive, Crain’s Detroit Business reported.

The store has been vacant since May 2019 when Kroger closed the location, focusing on its other location across the street at Westborn Mall.

Amazon Fresh stores are physical and online stores, with same-day delivery and pickup in select locations.

For in-store shopping, customers can use a cart that scans items in and out, allowing people to bypass checkout lines. Payment is processed when the cart exits through the Amazon Dash cart lane.

Another option, the “Just Walk Out,” allows a customer to scan the QR code in the Amazon app and use an Amazon One or a credit card to bypass standing in line and scanning items.

Traditional checkout lines will still be available, including a cashier completing the transaction.

The Alexa interface can be used in the store to locate items or ask a question. Alexa kiosks will also be available.

Cash and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program electronic benefit cards will be accepted at the stores.

