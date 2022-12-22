Lincoln Park PD recognizes officers

Lincoln Park PD recognizes officersDecember 22, 2022 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto courtesy of the city of Lincoln ParkThe Lincoln Park Police Department recognized Detective Thomas Blalock (left), Officer Matthew Parker and Sgt. Richard Walther during the Dec. 19 City Council meeting with a Certificate of Merit for capturing a suspect in a Family Dollar store robbery. The three police officers tracked the suspect on foot, and found him hiding in a garage in the Dix/Outer Drive area and recovered the stolen cash.