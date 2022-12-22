Reeck Road to be repaved from Wick to Goddard

Water main to be replaced concurrently

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

ALLEN PARK – Reeck Road will be repaved from Wick Road to Goddard Road, with the water main replaced concurrently in 2023 as part of a bond funded program.

One contractor was awarded the road and water main work, as opposed to two companies, so one vendor would not delay the work of another.

The City Council approved the bid award to Hard Rock Concrete of Westland for $5.28 million at its Dec. 20 meeting, based on the recommendation of Tom Murray, director of the Department of Public Services and Engineering.

Murray said in a Dec. 15 memo that he was happy with the work that Hard Rock Concrete did in the past year replacing sections of Park Avenue, Rosedale Boulevard and Philomene Boulevard.

The Reeck Road bridge over the Sexton and Kilfoil Drain is separate from the road and water main project.

C.E. Raines Professional Engineer Souheil Sabak said the bridge work will occur in 2024, along with the service drive, which was bundled with the bridge for better pricing.

Murray said contractors are having difficulty getting brass components for water main work, which could delay the project and could push it into 2024, when the bridge work is scheduled to be done.

“Just giving you guys a heads up,” he said. “I know this contractor, and he’ll make it a point to get it done before that, though.”