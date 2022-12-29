Allen Park PD awarded Community Policing Development Grant

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

ALLEN PARK – The Police Department has been awarded a Community Policing Development Grant to purchase survey software and a subscription to obtain feedback from the people who interact with the department’s officers.

The department hopes to purchase the PowerDMS Digital Management Software PowerEngage law enforcement setup and subscription, which would send text message surveys to those with whom police officers interact.

Finance Director Amanda Wertz said in a Dec. 7 memo to the City Council that the surveys are intended to measure positive feedback as well as to provide a tool for possible improvement measures.

She said a limited number of people will have access to the data, but individuals will have positive feedback resulting from resident interactions shared with them to boost morale.

Wertz said the platform also will be used to let people know about the status of a case.

The two-year setup and subscription are priced at $7,923, and includes survey builder software, measurement dashboards and task creation, and connects with Computer Aided Dispatch and the Law Records Management System. Setup services include assistance with implementation and include workshops.