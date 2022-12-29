Drinking Water Asset Management Grant to help Melvindale upgrade infrastructure

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE – A Drinking Water Asset Management Grant for $441,227, to help the city upgrade its drinking water infrastructure, was accepted by the City Council during its Dec. 7 meeting.

Project Manager Nick Yuvan of Hennessey Engineers and Melvindale Public Works and Water Director Larrie Ordus explained the purpose of the grant program, which is a financial assistance program developed by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

The grant program is designed to help municipalities with their drinking water capital management plans, which are defined by Michigan’s revised lead and copper pipe rules, which were updated following the Flint water crisis.

Yuvan said Michigan cities are required to do an asset management plan every five years, and the EGLE grant, which is designed to help with the process, is provided without the requirement that the city provide matching funds.

City Manager Richard Ortiz was authorized by the City Council to manage the grant and its associated disbursements.

Yuvan said the construction engineering services provided by Hennessey, for $110,524, would include preparation of the asset management plan, oversight of the investigatory digs and field verification of the service lines.