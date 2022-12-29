Melvindale declines land offer from church

Parcel is ‘unbuildable’ and would require city maintenance

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE – The City Council declined a land donation from St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Church, 4141 Laurence Ave., in Allen Park, which overlaps Melvindale, on the advice of City Attorney Larry Coogan.

Coogan said the land is “unbuildable” and would have to be maintained by the city.

“It’s a pie-shaped narrow strand that goes maybe 150 feet or so, and it would require the city to mow it,” he said.

Coogan said the taxes generated from that property is $800 to $1,000 a year and even though it is owned by a church, they are not using the land for church purposes.

“I don’t see a need for the city to own those lots,” he said. “Any time we get free property it is a good idea, but I think this property would be more cost in terms of having to drive over to Allen Park and unload our equipment to cut the grass, since it is on the border with Melvindale.”

The land backs up to the Ecorse River, and is north of the church.

Mayor Wheeler Marsee said the Ecorse River is not the border between Allen Park and Melvindale at that point, but is fully within Melvindale from Laurence Street to the west end of Ruth Avenue, near Frank Avenue, where the river enters Allen Park again.

“This is a small section, with a dead-end on the other side,” Marsee said. “It’s a fine strip of property that is absolutely useless.”