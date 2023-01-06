Heights libraries kick off new year with plenty of programs

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS – From classes to events for all ages, the Dearborn Heights public libraries begin the new year with multiple programs.

Adult English as a Second Language conversation classes are available 10:15 to 11 a.m. Jan. 24 and 31 and 1 to 2:15 p.m. Jan. 26 at Caroline Kennedy Library, 24590 George St., with all skill levels welcome.

Citizenship Preparation classes, offered by the International Institute of Metro Detroit, run noon to 2 p.m. Tuesdays from Jan. 10 to March 21 at Caroline Kennedy Library. Attendees much live in Michigan and have photo identification, such as a driver’s license, government identification or a USCIS Permanent Resident (Green Card). For more information, call 313-600-7618 or register online.

Other events include an Open Mic Night from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at Caroline Kennedy Library, where attendees of all ages may showcase their talent with an original poem, short story, song or other creative endeavor.

Genealogy help is available from the Dearborn Genealogical Society for people interested in tracing their family tree. A workshop at the John F. Kennedy, Jr. Library, 24602 Van Born Road, runs from noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 25, with a 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 30 workshop at the Caroline Kennedy Library.

Those ready to tap into their creative side may do so during an adult painting class from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at John F. Kennedy, Jr. Library. All materials are supplied. Register by phone at 313-761-6050 or by email to [email protected]

The film “When Harry Met Sally,” which is rated R, will be offered from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at Caroline Kennedy Library.

For those who prefer a good book, four adult book clubs are available, with copies of the books to be discussed available at the libraries a month before each group discussion.

At John F. Kennedy, Jr. Library, Fireside Book Chats occur the first Monday of the month. There is no January meeting, but from 1 to 2 p.m. Feb. 6 the group will discuss New York Times bestselling author Kate Quinn’s “The Diamond Eye,” a story set during World War II about a quiet librarian who becomes history’s deadliest female sniper.

Caroline Kennedy Library has book clubs for mysteries, fiction and non-fiction.

The Mystery Book Club meets from 2 to 3 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month, and on Feb. 7 will discuss William Kent Krueger’s “Iron Lake.”

The Fiction Ignition Book Club, which meets at 2 p.m. and at 6 p.m. the second Monday of the Month, will discuss Jack London’s short story “To Build a Fire” on Jan. 9, followed by a Feb. 13 discussion of Christine Lauren’s “The Soulmate Equation.”

The non-fiction book club meets the third Wednesday of each month, and will discuss Alex Trebek’s “The Answer is…: Reflections on My Life” from 2 to 3 p.m. Jan. 18, followed by a 2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 15 discussion of Susan Cain’s “Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking.”

Children who like stories will enjoy the library’s age-appropriate story times. Mr. Jim’s Story Time, for 2- and 3-year-olds, meets at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 12, 19 and 26 at Caroline Kennedy Library, and includes music and crafts, while children ages 4 to 8 years old will enjoy Castle Story Time from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at John F. Kennedy, Jr. Library in the youth area.

A family movie night featuring “The Bad Guys,” a computer animated comedy (rated PG for action and rude humor), will be shown 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at Caroline Kennedy Library. Younger children must be accompanied by adults. Admission is free and includes a complimentary halal snack.

Another family friendly event, elementary school age crafts, are available on demand on the library’s YouTube channel. Craft materials may be picked up at either library, and may be completed at home with the help of the tutorial video. Crafts are designed for children five to 10 years old. Families are encouraged to post photos of their children’s finished projects at #dhclibraries.

Other artists may apply to showcase their talents in library display cases and gallery space beginning in January. Contact John F. Kennedy, Jr. branch librarian Carolyn Smith at 313-791-6055 or [email protected], or use the online submission for on the library’s website.

For patrons who lack Internet access, the libraries have mobiles hot spots for loan, which allow people to connect online via the T-Mobile cellular network. For more information, click here.

The Friends of the Library are accepting donations for its next book sale — which runs March 30 to April 1 — at the library circulation desks. Items excluded from donation include encyclopedias and dictionaries, textbooks, Readers Digest condensed books, DVDs and VHS tapes.

Caroline Kennedy Library is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, while John F. Kennedy, Jr. Library is open noon to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Both libraries are closed on Sunday.

The libraries will be closed Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

For more information about the Dearborn Heights public libraries, click here.