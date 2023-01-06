Rev. Paula Miller recognized for outreach work

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LINCOLN PARK – The key to the city was awarded to the Rev. Paula Miller of St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church of Lincoln Park Jan. 3 by Mayor Michael Higgins.

The honor, bestowed during the City Council meeting, was given because of her extensive outreach work to help people Downriver.

Higgins said Miller and her church do a lot of work with area schools to provide tutoring, and the church runs a food bank for local residents.

“She also is very good with the expanding Mexican population,” Higgins said. “She’s brought in some lawyers to help in some situations, and she is helping put all the community groups together for a mass meeting so that we can all know what each one does and work together. She’s really the backbone of the community in that way.”