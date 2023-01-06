Wyandotte man arraigned for armed robbery

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – Convicted felon Christopher Ray Farmer, 24, of Wyandotte was arraigned Jan. 3 in 27th District Court by Judge Elizabeth DiSanto for armed robbery and three counts of felony firearm.

He was also charged with firearm possession by a felon, possession of crack cocaine, and with assaulting, resisting and obstructing police officers. He was given a $250,000 cash bond.

Farmer allegedly met a man at a gas station near Fort and Oak streets at 11:30 p.m. Dec. 30 and asked for a ride to the 400 block of Eureka Road. The man agreed, but when they reached the location, Farmer pulled a handgun on the driver, demanded his money, then fled on foot.

Deputy Police Chief Archie Hamilton said police officers worked all night and into the morning to identify and find the suspect, and arrested him at 9 a.m. Dec. 31 during a traffic stop.

“The suspect was observed reaching under the seat to retrieve a weapon,” he said. “The officers ordered the suspect at gunpoint to show his hands, though the man was reluctant to cooperate.”

Hamilton said the police officers were forced to overpower Farmer before he could be handcuffed. A handgun was found under the driver’s seat and the suspect was found to be wearing body armor.

He said the swift arrest undoubtedly prevented future violent crimes.

“The heroism and proficiency of law enforcement should be recognized more than the criticism they routinely receive,” he said. “This incident is more representative of the work performed by law enforcement officers than the occasional redacted cell phone video of an officer several hundred miles away misbehaving.”