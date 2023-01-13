Times-Herald and Sunday Times Newspapers

Community-sized Three Kings cake – Rosca de Reyes – celebrates Epiphany

By Leave a Comment

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Children receive pieces of the Three Kings cake, or Rosca de Reyes to celebrate the Epiphany during a Jan. 6 celebration at the Lincoln Park Library.

 

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LINCOLN PARK – A community-sized Three Kings cake, or Rosca de Reyes, possibly the largest ever assembled in Michigan, was enjoyed Jan. 6 during a Mexican-flavored Epiphany celebration at the Lincoln Park Library. 

Lincoln Park Mayor Michael Higgins, along with Roberto Nicolas, Consul of Mexico, and Mark Moreno of the Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, welcomed attendees. 

Photo by Sue Suchyta
Lincoln Park Mayor Michael Higgins (left) and Roberto Nicolas, Consul of Mexico, celebrate the Epiphany with a community-sized Three Kings cake, or Rosca de Reyes Jan. 6 at the Lincoln Park Library.

Nicolas said he was really happy to be in Lincoln Park, a sentiment Higgins echoed. 

Higgins said the city of Lincoln Park is hoping to establish a relationship with a sister city in Mexico, which he said Nicolas is facilitating, and honored him with a key to the city. 

“Lincoln Park has been here for a hundred years, and what makes Lincoln Park a great city is our community,” Higgins said. “And what makes us a great community is we all work together.”

Wayne County Commissioner Cara Clemente was on hand, as were City Councilmembers Tracy Duprey and Maureen Tobin, and former Mayor Thomas Karnes.

Photo by Sue Suchyta
A Three Kings cake, or Rosca de Reyes, is ready to be enjoyed to celebrate the Epiphany during a Jan. 6 gathering at the Lincoln Park Library.

Higgins thanked Downtown Development Authority Director Carl Malysz for facilitating the event, and for being an important part of the city’s growth. 

Nicolas recognized the cake creator, Shiela’s Bakery and Taqueria. 

“If you taste it and you like it, go and buy another one from them,” he said. 

Moreno said the Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, which exists to serve Hispanic business owners and entrepreneurs across the state, was pleased to be a part of the gathering.

Nicolas said the Three Kings cake represents a family-focused Epiphany tradition, during which children receive toys from the three Wise Men. 

He said a token of the baby Jesus is hidden inside the cake, and is thought to bring luck to whomever finds it. 

“This is really a nice thing for this city, and a nice celebration to share,” Nicolas said.

Photo by Sue Suchyta
A community-sized Three Kings cake, or Rosca de Reyes, awaits tasting by guests in honor of the Epiphany during a Jan. 6 gathering at the Lincoln Park Library.