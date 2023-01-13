Community-sized Three Kings cake – Rosca de Reyes – celebrates Epiphany

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LINCOLN PARK – A community-sized Three Kings cake, or Rosca de Reyes, possibly the largest ever assembled in Michigan, was enjoyed Jan. 6 during a Mexican-flavored Epiphany celebration at the Lincoln Park Library.

Lincoln Park Mayor Michael Higgins, along with Roberto Nicolas, Consul of Mexico, and Mark Moreno of the Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, welcomed attendees.

Nicolas said he was really happy to be in Lincoln Park, a sentiment Higgins echoed.

Higgins said the city of Lincoln Park is hoping to establish a relationship with a sister city in Mexico, which he said Nicolas is facilitating, and honored him with a key to the city.

“Lincoln Park has been here for a hundred years, and what makes Lincoln Park a great city is our community,” Higgins said. “And what makes us a great community is we all work together.”

Wayne County Commissioner Cara Clemente was on hand, as were City Councilmembers Tracy Duprey and Maureen Tobin, and former Mayor Thomas Karnes.

Higgins thanked Downtown Development Authority Director Carl Malysz for facilitating the event, and for being an important part of the city’s growth.

Nicolas recognized the cake creator, Shiela’s Bakery and Taqueria.

“If you taste it and you like it, go and buy another one from them,” he said.

Moreno said the Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, which exists to serve Hispanic business owners and entrepreneurs across the state, was pleased to be a part of the gathering.

Nicolas said the Three Kings cake represents a family-focused Epiphany tradition, during which children receive toys from the three Wise Men.

He said a token of the baby Jesus is hidden inside the cake, and is thought to bring luck to whomever finds it.

“This is really a nice thing for this city, and a nice celebration to share,” Nicolas said.