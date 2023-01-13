Daddy Daughter, Mother Son dance tickets available online

TAYLOR — Reservations and tickets are available for the annual Daddy-Daughter Dances, Feb. 18, and Mother-Son Date Night, Feb. 25.

All reservations and ticketing for these events is done online; no tickets will be sold at the door. All four dances — two each night — are usually a sellout.

The Daddy-Daughter Dances, which will have an “Underwater” theme, are scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 18 at the William Ford Senior Activities Center, 6750 Troy St. Tickets are $35 per couple and include music and dancing, snacks, and desserts. Tickets for additional children are $12 each.

Details for the Mother-Son Date Night on Feb. 25 mirror those of the Daddy-Daughter Dances. Times, costs and offerings are the same. The theme will be “Out of This World” (outer space and space travel).

