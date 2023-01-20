Nursing facility targeted for vehicle vandalism, theft

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

RIVERVIEW – Multiple vehicles were reported vandalized and subject to theft the night of Jan. 13 at Rivergate Terrace Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 14141 Pennsylvania Road.

The front passenger side window of a gold 2019 Chevy Equinox was shattered, with a tan Michael Kors purse, containing multiple credit cards and $400 cash, stolen from the front seat.

A black 2020 Jeep Compass also had its front passenger window smashed, with the window pillar damaged by a prying tool. A small blue purse with a moon motif was stolen, along with the victim’s identification, medical marijuana card and credit and debit cards.

A white 2015 Dodge Journey also had a front passenger window broken and pillar damaged, with a gray and white Michael Kors purse, containing a tan wallet with $400 cash, credit and debit cards and two Social Security cards stolen from the back seat.

A light green 2008 Ford Taurus X also had the front driver’s side window smashed and the window pillar damaged. Two brown bags were taken from the interior, along with credit cards and $10 in cash from the vehicle’s center console.

In addition, two front hubcaps were stolen from a tan 2012 Cadillac SRX.

Rivergate Terrace has no exterior surveillance cameras. There were no witnesses and no suspects.