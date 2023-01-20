Taylor police chief updates council on recent school threats

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR – Police Chief John Blair updated the City Council regarding online school threats made on Jan. 12, during the Jan. 17 council meeting.

Taylor High School was closed Jan. 12 out of an abundance of caution following copycat threats on Instagram, identical to one posted several months ago, showing a stock photo of a pellet gun from an online site.

Blair said on Jan. 17 there were three separate non-credible threats the week before.

“We have located everyone that was responsible for that,” he said. “It was a rehash of an old picture that came out several months ago that was distributed throughout the metro Detroit area.”

Blair said he can’t stress enough that students cannot make threats in any form.

“These kids’ families need to sit down with their children,” he said. “Wayne County Prosecutor (Kim) Worthy is taking this very seriously and will charge you, so please stop. You are not helping anyone by doing this.”