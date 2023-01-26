Whitmer appoints Downriver women to council for disabled children

By SUE SUCHTYA

Sunday Times Newspapers

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed Salina Mann of Taylor and Lisa M. Kinney Perugi of Trenton to the Michigan Interagency Coordinating Council for Infants and Toddlers with Developmental Disabilities.

The council strengthens and supports Michigan families of children from birth to age 5 who have special needs by advising and assisting the Michigan Department of Education by evaluating and supporting continuous improvement of the Early On system.

Mann, a parent representative for Think Babies Michigan, is currently pursuing an associate degree in Human Services from Bryant & Stratton College. She will represent parents of children under the age of 7 on the council. Her term will run Jan. 26, 2023, through Oct. 31, 2026, and succeeds Melissa Epstein.

Perugi, a special education consultant for Early On, earned a bachelor’s degree in Education and a master’s degree in Special Education from the University of Michigan-Dearborn, as well as an Educational Specialist Degree from Wayne State University. Her term commences immediately and continues at the pleasure of the governor.