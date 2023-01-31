Bazzi, SBA, DACC officials explore programs, initiatives to aid Heights small businesses

By ROBERT ANKRAPP

For the Times-Herald

HEIGHTS — Mayor Bazzi hosted a Jan. 24 meeting with representatives of the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce to explore ways their respective organizations can help bolster the health and competitiveness of the city’s small businesses.

Bazzi was joined by SBA District Director Laketa Henderson and Outreach & Marketing Specialist Jennifer Swift, along with DACC President Jackie Lovejoy. The group discussed a number of initiatives that could will potentially help the city’s small businesses, focusing primarily on the SBA’s financial initiatives, and marketing, outreach and promotional programs both organizations could assist with.

Bazzi was pleased with the outcome of the meeting.

“I was delighted with the scope and number of initiatives we discussed,” Bazzi said. “This was just the first step in exploring the available types of assistance and programs that are available, but I am confident that together, we will put together some great plans that will benefit our business owners. I am looking forward to more meetings in the future, as we continue to explore and implement the available options.”