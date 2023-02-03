Expired plate leads to warrant arrest

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

RIVERVIEW — A 43-year-old Riverview man who was driving west on Sibley Road near Fort Street the afternoon of Jan. 24 was subject to a traffic stop for driving with an expired license plate, which led to the discovery of other issues.

The man had an invalid driver’s license and five outstanding warrants: two from Riverview, two from Taylor and one from Allen Park.

He was taken into custody, and his black 2002 Jeep was impounded and towed. After he paid a $400 bond for his two Riverview warrants, he was advised on his Taylor and Allen Park warrants and released.