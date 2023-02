By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE — A fire was reported at 12:03 a.m. Jan. 19 in the field north of The Guidance Center, a local social services non-profit agency at 13099 Allen Road.

The caller reported thick black smoke in an area where it appeared someone had been living. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, which was determined to be accidental in nature. There were cigarette butts nearby, as well as an air pump that could have overheated and caused the fire.