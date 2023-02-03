Men crashed pickup with stolen pallets

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — Two men who attempted to flee police officers at 2:03 a.m. Jan. 23 near Fort and Vinewood streets while driving a pickup dangerously overfilled with wooden pallets, eventually lost control and crashed into a light pole in Detroit.

The 16- and 20-year-old Detroit men led police on a 90-mph chase on Fort Street through Wyandotte and Lincoln Park, ending in Detroit. After crashing, police officers had to break some of the windows to remove the men from the locked vehicle.

The pallets were later found to have been stolen from a Downriver business. The men are facing criminal charges.