By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A blonde woman driving a white Ford sport utility vehicle was caught on surveillance camera footage the afternoon of Jan. 23 stealing several shepherd hooks, used to support hanging potted plants, from the 1600 block of 17th Street.

The stolen items had an estimated $100 value. Anyone who can identify the woman is urged to call Det. Sgt. Ken Groat at 734-324-4431 at the Wyandotte Police Department.