Woman robbed and beaten at bus stop

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR — A 42-year-old woman said she was robbed and beaten by two masked men at 1:15 a.m. Jan. 12 at a bus stop near Eureka and Pardee roads.

The woman said she was leaving Meijer and approaching the bus stop when the two men pushed her down on the bench and demanded her money. After taking $200 from her, she said they hit her. A bruise was visible under her left eye.

The woman said the men tried to force her into their vehicle, a dark colored sedan, but she resisted, screaming and falling to the ground. The men then drove off.

A person at a nearby store called police officers for the woman.

The victim said one man was 6 feet 2 inches tall with a medium build and the other was 5 feet 8 inches tall with a slender build.

First responders treated the woman’s wounds and transported her to Corewell Health Hospital, Taylor.