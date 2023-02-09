Can’t have your cake and eat it, too

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR — A Walmart employee, a 69-year-old Detroit woman, was fired and charged with embezzlement for her sweet tooth: Over the past month, she took pieces of cake into a back room to eat, without paying for it, and later disposed of the empty cartons in random locations throughout the store.

Over the course of a month it was estimated that she consumed $42 worth of cake. The woman admitted to the theft, was charged with embezzlement and was escorted out of the Taylor Walmart, 7555 Telegraph, by police officers.