Narcan administered for drug overdose

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR — A 71-year-old woman called dispatch for help the night of Feb. 1 when she was unable to awaken her 37-year-old son, who is known to have a substance use disorder.

Fire department personnel administered Narcan, then took him to Corewell Health Hospital in Taylor for treatment.

It was noted that this was the second time in two days that her son was treated for an overdose. The mother was given information about the Hope Not Handcuffs program, and was given information about eviction steps if her son is unwilling to address his substance use disorder.