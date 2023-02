By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON — A woman reported Feb. 8 that an identity thief used her personal information to obtain a Target store credit card, which she learned about when she received a notification from the store in the mail.

Upon contacting Target card services, the victim learned that her Social Security number was fraudulently used to obtain the card. She has experienced no other credit breaches, and filed a police report at the request of Target credit services.