By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR — A 2012 Ford cutaway van belonging to Wallside Windows, 27000 Trolley Industrial Drive, was reported stolen Feb. 10 from a secure company lot.

A video showed the vehicle being driven up to the secure gate at a high rate of speed and crashing through it.

The vehicle was found two days later in Detroit with no damage to the vehicle and nothing missing. It was towed to a Detroit police impound lot to await pickup.