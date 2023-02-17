Dearborn Council to consider Ramadan Suhoor Festival proposal

Outdoor nighttime dining options during Ramadan also under consideration

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – City councilmembers asked questions about the proposed Ramadan Suhoor Festival and other nighttime outdoor dining options during the Jan. 16 mayoral briefing and Committee of the Whole meeting.

The council will decide on the proposals during its Feb. 21 meeting.

This year, Ramadan occurs from the evening of March 22 to the evening of April 21, with Eid Al-Fitr April 21 and 22.

The outdoor Suhoor Festival at Fairlane Towne Center, with food trucks and other vendors, in the parking lot near the former Sears store, is proposed to run 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. March 24 to 27, and 31, and April 1, 7 to 9, and 14 and 15. On April 22, the Eid Al-Fitr, festival would be held from 2 to 6 p.m.

The city’s economic development team is also requesting that certain ordinances governing outdoor dining and hours of operation be waived during Ramadan to support brick and mortar restaurants, coffee houses and smoking lounges during Ramadan.

The council will also consider proposals to authorize the city to host Ramadan Nights from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. in downtown west Dearborn for food truck vendors, by closing West Village Drive between Mason and Monroe from 7 p.m. Thursdays to 7 a.m. Mondays from March 22 to April 21, and to close the city’s parking lot H from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. each Thursday through Saturday during the time period. The proposal would also waive the noise ordinance from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursdays through Saturdays during Ramadan.

In addition to Dearborn police personnel, Wayne County Sheriff deputies may be utilized as well to help ensure a safe environment.