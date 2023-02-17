Former councilwoman’s passing mourned by city

TAYLOR — Former City Councilwoman Angela Croft’s passing was mourned during a moment of silence at the Rotary Club of Taylor’s State of the City Luncheon Feb. 16. The event was held at the Lakes of Taylor Golf Course and featured keynote speaker Mayor Tim Woolley.

Croft died on Monday, Feb. 13. She was 55.

“When I received the call, I was in complete disbelief,” Woolley said. “I’m so happy that I was able to meet Angie as well as serve with her. She was truly a genuine person and always wanted to help everyone.

“We would often joke with each other, and Angie had a great laugh. I’m lucky to have so many great memories of her and I will miss my friend. My condolences to her family.”

Croft was first elected to a four-year term on City Council in November 2013 as the chairperson pro-tem. She was re-elected four years later before retiring from her position when she opted not to run again in 2021.

During her two terms on council, she was known as a well-researched, articulate speaker who often subbed as the chairperson and was extremely well-liked by her colleagues and residents of the community.

Croft was the lifetime resident of Taylor and a graduate of the old Kennedy High School. She served as a senior project manager-facilities at Alion Science Technology in Warren after holding positions at Ford Motor Co. and the Wayne County Airport Authority. Croft held a master’s degree from Wayne State University and a bachelor’s degree from Davenport University.

Visitation will be held noon to 2 p.m. March 5 from at the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. Donations may be made in Croft’s memory to Taylor Animal Shelter. The family asks to share memories and leave condolences on the guestbook page.

Croft was the wife of James Isom. She was the loving mother of Anthony (Autumn) Croft and step-mother of Nicholaus (Brittany) Isom, Lauren (Josh) Bloomfield, and Nathan (Kiara) Isom. She was also the daughter of Ernest (Karen) Croft and the late Jo Ann, and sister of Cynthia (Ronald) Croft, Robin (Bryan) Linderman, and Sheryl (Bill) Smith. She had non grandchildren.