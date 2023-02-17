Memorial Day Parade will move to west Dearborn due to Michigan Ave. construction

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – The 97th annual Memorial Day Parade will shift to west Dearborn this year due to construction planned for Michigan Avenue in the east side of town.

The parade, held the morning of May 29, will run along Michigan Avenue from Outer Drive to Brady Street, then will head north to the south parking lot of Ford Field. Michigan Avenue will be closed to just west of Evergreen Road during the parade.

Nowlin Street north of Michigan Avenue and sections of Garrison Street will be closed, as well.

A Memorial Day ceremony will be held at the Historical Museum following the parade.

Dearborn Community Relations Director Alia Phillips said the construction that will be occurring on Michigan Avenue from Evergreen Road to Chase Road makes it necessary to move the parade to the west side of town.

She said barricades will be placed east of Outer Drive on Memorial Day for the parade, and the parade will turn north at Brady Street. The parade staging will occur along Michigan Avenue, with the bands staging along Garrison.

Phillips said parade participant parking will be at Ford Field, with participants shuttled back and forth so those walking the route won’t be trying to park near the staging area.

She said the grandstand will be at South Brady Street and Michigan Avenue, facing west, toward Les Standford.

Phillips said the remembrance ceremony will be on the lawn of the McFadden-Ross House.

“Personally, I am really excited about this parade route,” she said. “I know in the past, the early 2000s I think, is the last time this parade route happened.”

Phillips said it will promote businesses in the west end and it will put the Historical Museum and Director Jack Tate in the spotlight as well.

The parade is being coordinated with the Dearborn Allied War Veterans Council.

Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said that a long time ago the parade used to switch its route between east and west Dearborn every other year.