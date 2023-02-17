Police officers rescue fleeing man

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — Wyandotte police officers saved the life of a fleeing man at midnight Feb. 2 after he crashed his vehicle into a utility pole and was trapped in the burning vehicle.

The arrestee, Karar Nasser Al-Bedairi, 28, of Dearborn was first spotted by Wyandotte police officers when he was driving 80 mph on northbound Fort Street near Quarry Road. He refused to submit to a traffic stop, and continued to flee north on Fort Street, through Wyandotte, Lincoln Park and Detroit, reaching speeds of up to 116 mph.

When he tried to turn onto Oakwood Boulevard, he lost control and crashed into a utility pole at Fort Street and Oakwood Boulevard. His vehicle burst into flame and he lost consciousness.

The pursuing police officers tried to free the man from the wreckage of his vehicle while also trying to extinguish the flames. After several minutes, they were able to extract the man and carry him to safety. Shortly afterward, the vehicle became engulfed in flames and exploded.

Al-Bedairi is expected to make a full recovery.

He was arraigned Feb. 3 before Judge Elizabeth DiSanto in the 27th District Court for fleeing and eluding, a felony, and was issued a $250,000 cash bond.

Al-Bedairi had 15 other outstanding warrants, which included charges for strangulation, domestic violence, burglary and assault with a deadly weapon.

Wyandotte Deputy Police Chief Archie Hamilton said the police officers’ actions were heroic.

“Their compassion and relentless effort are the reason why the suspect is alive today,” he said.