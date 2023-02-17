Water heater explosion damages 2 houses

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE – An improperly installed water heater may have been the cause of an explosion that damaged a house in the 19000 block of Wood Street and the house next door.

Dearborn Fire Chief Joseph Murray said that when firefighters arrived at 11:15 p.m. Feb. 12 the residents had already evacuated the house, which suffered significant structural damage from the explosion, with falling debris damaging the house next door as well.

A fire in the basement of the originating house was quickly extinguished.

A middle-aged man and a toddler boy were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Melvindale Mayor Wheeler Marsee said the house explosion was an unfortunate accident.

“Residents need to pull permits and hire competent contractors to do this kind of dangerous work,” he said. “I am glad no one was seriously hurt as a result of the explosion.”